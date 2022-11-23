South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

NSW Police warn of fake cryptocurrency paper wallets

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 24 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fake paper wallets are scamming people out of cryptocurrency. Picture by NSW Police.

NSW police have warned residents of a complex scam involving 'paper wallets' they say are planted in some of the state's streets and public parks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.