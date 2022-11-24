Lucinda Dalton has turned her long-time passion for walking into her latest business venture.
The Berry-based businesswoman is weeks away from launching Walksport: an app for getting active through daily walking.
Walksport will give users options to get fit, challenge themselves, and track their progress; many functions will be free to use, along with paid premium features.
Mrs Dalton said the app focuses on walking, because it is an exercise that many can do, and encourage their loved ones to do.
"There are lots of apps out there that probably do similar things; the difference with this app is it's just about walking and consistency," she said.
"Walking is achievable by most people, and the benefits have been proven over time.
"Of course, if you're a runner, swimmer, or some kind of athlete, you probably don't need to add walking as an activity for your health. But you could add it as an activity to work with somebody else - spend quality time with that person, and help them to start a health or exercise regime."
Walksport was borne form Mrs Dalton's love of walking; it's her daily outlet, and she's a keen long distance walker.
It seems only fitting that the idea for Walksport was dreamed up on a walk with a friend. At the time, the pair were tackling an ambitious distance: walking a marathon.
"We got up that day, and went for a walk from Berry on a great big loop that took in Gerringong and Gerroa, Shoalhaven Heads, and then back to here," she said.
"It was 42.2km, and on that walk we talked about creating an app that could encourage other people to do the same sort of thing."
The rest, as they say, is history. The Walksport website is up, merchandise is available, and the launch is a fortnight away.
The app has been developed by a mostly local team on the south coast, with contributions from developers in other regional areas.
Mrs Dalton said she had made a point of collaborating on the south coast, and tapping in to local talent, after she returned to the region herself.
"It was important because I've had other businesses down here, and I really loved being a local business person," she said.
"I find business people here are easy to deal with, and I knew there would be talent down here.
"[The team] are young, regional, entrepreneurial people who are starting out - and they have taught me heaps, I've been on a very steep learning curve."
Wollongong-based tech company Devika has developed the platform with Mrs Dalton; they have been collaborating for the past six months to build Walksport.
Founder and managing director of Devika, Ken Kencevski, said their collective goal was to get people motivated to walk and get active.
"Lucinda came to us as a technology partner to help her bring her creative idea to life," he said.
"What excited us was building an app for someone with her business acumen and passion for walking. It was also working with someone local that has a global outlook on their product ambitions.
"Her mission is to inspire people to walk every day, and that was paramount when designing the customer journey and keeping people engaged."
Walksport officially launches on December 9. The app will be available on the Apple App Store and Google play; anyone in Australia can sign up.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
