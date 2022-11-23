X-Tremity Prosthetics and Orthotics helps people with disability to regain mobility. Advertising Feature

David Jones, one of X-Tremity's certified Prosthetists and Orthotists, at the Nowra clinic. Picture supplied.

By harnessing the advancements in technology over recent years, X-Tremity works hard to help grant greater mobility to people with disability.

From orthotic devices to assist with single-joint stability to full-limb prosthetics, the team have been guiding patients through the consultation, manufacturing, and fitment process since Jens Baufelt founded the company in 2017.

Andy Sands, chief operating officer, said they are inspired by the philosophy that the limitation of a limb's function should not result in the loss of one's passions, hobbies and independence.

"When we create our devices, each of these personal characteristics are considered so that our products go with the wearer throughout life's journey, instead of limiting where their life's journey goes," Andy said.

"In our modern age, with the incredible advancement of medical knowledge, technologies and manufacturing methods, we've been lucky enough to see so much good come from what could have been such a burden only a few years ago."

The X-Tremity team are guided by Jens' innovative spirit and desire for excellence, traits which Andy says make him widely respected in the industry.

"He cares for his clients like no other and will bend over backwards to make sure they get what they need and are looked after as they should be."



"Our focus has been and will always be our customers. When we're entrusted to give them the gift of mobility and independence, we do so with great honour," Andy said.

This International People with Disability Day, X-Tremity celebrates the achievements, contributions, and resilience of each individual with disability, as opposed to focusing on what they are physically capable of.

"We strongly believe that a person's level of ability has absolutely no relevance to their value, what they have to give and how they can influence those around them. This day is important to everyone as it highlights the fact that those living with a disability should be celebrated just as much as those around them without a disability," Andy said.

X-Tremity is an NDIS registered provider and has supported hundreds of people with disability on the South Coast and beyond.

"Many clients are surprised to find just how easy and affordable it is to have their orthotic or prosthetic needs reassessed and an updated device created for them to suit their current needs," Andy said.