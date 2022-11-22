South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Michael 'Mick' Ison's tribute

Updated November 23 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Michael Ison is remembered for being a true family man who worked hard for his community.

FOR the late Michael Ison, or simply Mick as everyone in the Shoalhaven knew him, family always came first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.