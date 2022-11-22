FOR the late Michael Ison, or simply Mick as everyone in the Shoalhaven knew him, family always came first.
The highly respected businessman and community worker passed away on November 6 following an illness.
He was the much-loved husband of Maureen (nee Caffery) for 58 years.
Mr Ison is the sadly missed father and father-in-law of Paul and Cathy, Elizabeth and Dominic, Geraldine and Craig. He was the adored grandad of grandchildren Anneliese, Hannah, Michaela, Tom, Isaac, Lucy and Jake and great-grandson Max.
Family members in a tribute, recalled the many wonderful times they spent with him.
"Grandad was someone who loved to have a chat and anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would know he always had a story to tell. We love you and will miss you," granddaughter, Anneliese Hogan said on the family's behalf. Mr Ison was dedicated to his wife Maureen.
"He loved and adored her more than anything in the world," Anneliese said.
Mick gave so much to the community, the family business, his church and his family- Max Woolley
Friend Max Woolley, who read and wrote Mr Ison's eulogy, talked about family, community, a strong work ethic and faith.
"Mick gave so much to the community, the family business, his church and his family," Mr Woolley said.
He was well known for being a key member of the Ison Hardware Business, Nowra, South Nowra, Sanctuary Point and Huskisson and in 1996 was named the Shoalhaven Business Person of the year.
Mr Ison was long-term member of the Nowra Lions Club and his community service spanned an amazing 70 years.
He was Lions Club president from 1992 to 1993 and again from 2012 to 2013.
Mr Ison also received the Melvin Jones Fellow - the highest award you can received in the Lions Club.
Mr Ison was long-serving Nowra Fire Brigade and Nowra Show Society volunteer.
However, despite all his professional and volunteer work, Mr Ison made sure his family came first.
"His number one priority was his family," Mr Woolley said.
"He was so proud of his children and the contributions they were making to the community. He was always telling me about his grandchildren, in particular how well they were doing and how proud he was of them.
"His number one love was Maureen, on numerous occasions he told me how fortunate he was to have such a wonderful wife.
"She was always there for him and without her amazing support he would not have been able to achieve what he has." Mr Woolley concluded by saying Mr Ison was an amazing man who was loved by all who knew him.
