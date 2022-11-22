South Coast Register
Property of the Week

12 King George Street, Callala Beach

By Emily Gibbs
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:49am, first published 8:00am
Enjoy the convenience of this coastal location

6 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 12 King George Street, Callala Beach
  • $1,750,000 - $1,875,000
  • Agency: Century 21 Signature Callala Beach
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: Contact agent

So close to the beach you can hear the waves, this single level full brick home presents the very best of low maintenance living. It features expansive living areas, four well-proportioned bedrooms with built-in robes, and a centrally located kitchen area. The full-sized bathroom comes with a bathtub, with a second shower and toilet elsewhere in the home.

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

