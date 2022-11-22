Enjoy the convenience of this coastal location

So close to the beach you can hear the waves, this single level full brick home presents the very best of low maintenance living. It features expansive living areas, four well-proportioned bedrooms with built-in robes, and a centrally located kitchen area. The full-sized bathroom comes with a bathtub, with a second shower and toilet elsewhere in the home.
The property boasts ducted air-conditioning as well as a combustion fireplace.
With tiling throughout it will be easy to sweep away the evidence of a day spent exploring the beautiful beaches of Callala. With a short 240m walk down to the beachfront, you can easily enjoy the sun and swim in the crystal-clear waters of Jervis Bay.
Outside there is a fantastic undercover entertaining/barbeque area where you can treat your guests to a great time all year round.
The icing on the cake of this amazing property is the separate fully self-contained flat located at the rear of the block. Give your guests their own private space, or utilise the area to create a passive income - the choice is yours.
This property is multi-faceted and would be equally suited as a permanent residence, holiday getaway for the family, or to let out on either a holiday or permanent basis.
View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.