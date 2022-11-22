The strong winds experienced across the state have created numerous problems with one Shoalhaven Heads residence feeling the full brunt.
Countless trees and power lines being brought down as a result of the extreme weather event and now it seems that houses aren't even safe.
The Shoalhaven Heads Rural Fire Brigade were called to a property and found quite the sight with the entire roof having been ripped off the house.
The situation was made even more dangerous and complicated with live electrical wire and asbestos cement sheeting intertwined with the roof debris.
Crews worked diligently however and once the electricity was isolated, officers wearing disposable overalls and respiratory protection were able to secure the damaged roof.
Nowra Firefighters were also called to a house fire in Worrigee. Thanks to quick action by BA crews, the fire was quickly contained to the garage and roof space.
If you need assistance with flood or storm damage, contact the NSW SES on 132 500.
In a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
