By harnessing the advancements in technology over recent years, X-Tremity works hard to help grant greater mobility to people with disability.
From orthotic devices to assist with single-joint stability to full-limb prosthetics, the team have been guiding patients through the consultation, manufacturing, and fitment process since Jens Baufelt founded the company in 2017.
Andy Sands, chief operating officer, said they are inspired by the philosophy that the limitation of a limb's function should not result in the loss of one's passions, hobbies and independence.
"When we create our devices, each of these personal characteristics are considered so that our products go with the wearer throughout life's journey, instead of limiting where their life's journey goes," Andy said.
"In our modern age, with the incredible advancement of medical knowledge, technologies and manufacturing methods, we've been lucky enough to see so much good come from what could have been such a burden only a few years ago."
The X-Tremity team are guided by Jens' innovative spirit and desire for excellence, traits which Andy says make him widely respected in the industry.
"He cares for his clients like no other and will bend over backwards to make sure they get what they need and are looked after as they should be."
"Our focus has been and will always be our customers. When we're entrusted to give them the gift of mobility and independence, we do so with great honour," Andy said.
This International People with Disability Day, X-Tremity celebrates the achievements, contributions, and resilience of each individual with disability, as opposed to focusing on what they are physically capable of.
"We strongly believe that a person's level of ability has absolutely no relevance to their value, what they have to give and how they can influence those around them. This day is important to everyone as it highlights the fact that those living with a disability should be celebrated just as much as those around them without a disability," Andy said.
X-Tremity is an NDIS registered provider and has supported hundreds of people with disability on the South Coast and beyond.
"Many clients are surprised to find just how easy and affordable it is to have their orthotic or prosthetic needs reassessed and an updated device created for them to suit their current needs," Andy said.
"We get so much joy from the stories of our clients. To hear about the hurdles they've overcome, the goals they've reached and the way they simply refuse to give up inspires us every day."
The involvement of First Nations peoples in developing a strategy for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is more important than ever, as new data shows greater numbers of First Nations peoples accessing the NDIS.
The latest NDIS Quarterly Report shows that 9.4 per cent of new participants to enter the scheme identified as First Nations peoples.
The data comes in the lead-up to the International Day of People with Disability, where celebrating and increasing the awareness of people with disability in all communities is the main focus.
Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten said he was pleased to see the numbers of First Nations participants increase as the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) continues to focus on ensuring First Nations peoples with disability can more easily access support.
Though, to better respond to the needs of First Nations people accessing the scheme, the government recognises the need to involve First Nations people in the NDIA more closely. One priority is to increase the number of First Nations staff working at the NDIA to form a workforce reflective of the communities being served.
To address this, the NDIA held a First Nations Employee Network (FNEN) Conference where almost 50 First Nations NDIA staff, and guest speaker Senator Malarndirri McCarthy, came together to collaborate.
There's a clear connection that when we engage and support First Nations the best way possible, they can live the life they choose.- Bill Shorten
"The conference also explored the actions in their NDIA First Nations Employment and Inclusion Plan 2022-25 and what the agency could do to bring those actions to life, including career development, recruitment and retention of First Nations peoples," Senator McCarthy said.
The NDIA has also discussed a potential partnership agreement with First Peoples Disability Network Australia (FPDN) to support a co-design strategy with the aim of improving outcomes for First Nations people living with disability.
The FPDN is a national organisation governed by First Peoples with lived experience of disability. They aim to give voice to the needs and concerns of First Peoples with disability and their families, who are among the most disadvantaged and disempowered members of the Australian community.
"The NDIA recognises First Nations people need better support to understand the NDIS and how they can become participants," Minister Shorten said. "There's a clear connection that when we engage and support First Nations the best way possible, they can live the life they choose."
In order to live a fulfilling life and maintain independence, it's important that people with a disability have access to a range of support services in their local community.
To meet individual needs, Interchange Shoalhaven has been providing programs since 1988.
John Ireland, general manager, says Interchange assists people to live their best lives as active and included members of their communities, through providing individual supports, such as community access, self-care activities, in-home support, and transport, as well as group supports.
"The ongoing evolution and development of our group supports is central to Interchange's strategy in enabling participants and ensuring that we live in a community where everyone is included," John said.
"Our programs are passionately designed and executed to help our participants fulfil their interests and aspirations."
To provide opportunities of inclusion, Interchange hosts karaoke every fortnight at Bomaderry Bowling Club, as well as regular feast and meet dinners, movie nights, and a range of programs in relation to gardening, cooking and enhancing life skills.
For students, they also run a school holiday program which has expanded due to popularity.
As a registered NDIS provider, Interchange plays a fundamental role in making their clients experience with NDIS as seamless as possible, from applying for the NDIS, through to providing a range of direct disability services and coordinating support.
"Our affiliated dedicated Support Coordination service, Interchange Connect, is an independent service providing expertise in negotiating what can be a complex web of the NDIS," John said.
This can involve finding suitable service provides or support workers, as well as managing individual plans.
Next year, Interchange will build a new day program, respite and supported independent living facility in Sanctuary Point.
"This facility will allow us to develop and grow our service offering," John said.
Providing opportunities for people with disability to actively engage in community activities helps to create a culture of inclusivity.
Kiama and Shoalhaven Community College achieves this through its RISE Program, designed to support students living with disability to learn skills, socialise in a recreational environment, and participate in the local community.
Helen Denniss, RISE Program coordinator, says the classes aim to foster lifelong learning, through engaging students with activities such as cooking and art and craft.
"In the cooking classes, students decide on, prepare for, and cook a new recipe weekly, then enjoy their meal with each other before cleaning up the kitchen," Helen said.
"In art and craft, tutors prepare an activity for the class each week, or students can choose to further develop a creative talent they are passionate about."
The three hour classes are well supported by tutors and staff with disability qualifications, with a ratio of one staff member to every three students. Students can also choose to come along with an individual support person.
Classes run weekly throughout the year with a few short term breaks, and are funded through the students' NDIS Plans.
Beyond the practical skills involved, Helen says the classes provide a great opportunity for social engagement.
"In both classes there's plenty of time for catching up on the week's news, sharing stories and enjoying each other's company."
"The students, support staff and tutors have all formed wonderful friendships and show us what it means to be inclusive and to enjoy life. The classes are welcoming, full of laughter, conversation and fun."
This International Day of People with Disability, Kiama and Shoalhaven Community College recognise the importance of raising public awareness, understanding, acceptance and support of people with disability.
"It's also a wonderful time to celebrate our students with disability, their love of learning and the connections they have formed with our staff and each other," Helen said.
One such student, Emily Bailey, first joined the RISE Program two years ago when she started attending the Tuesday evening cooking class. Now, she also takes part in the Wednesday evening art and craft program.
"I love to learn new things and meet new friends. The other students and all the staff are really friendly and fun to be with," Emily said.
There are currently early evening classes offered in Bomaderry, Kiama, Dapto and Shell Cove. Interested students are invited to have a free trial session.
To help promote the achievements and contributions of people with disability and champion inclusion, seven prominent Australians have been selected as ambassadors for this year's International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said she was thrilled some of Australia's most creative and passionate individuals would lend their voice to support the annual event, themed 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.
"I am proud this year we have a number of individuals who put this message into action, championing the rights of people with disability every day," Minister Rishworth said.
Among the ambassadors is Chloe Hayden, an award-winning motivational speaker, actor, performer, author and disability rights advocate. Chloe is the first Australian actor with autism to co-lead a television series, appearing in the 2022 remake of Heartbreak High.
Other ambassadors include disability and gender equity advocate Akii Ngo, motivational speaker and filmmaker Nathan Basha, Indigenous elder Uncle Wilfred Prince, tourism advocates Braeden and Julie Jones, and ground-breaking artist Eliza Hull.
As people with disabilities often don't see themselves represented in broader society and can feel excluded and left behind as a result, these ambassadors play an important role in raising awareness.
Minister Rishworth also encouraged all people in Australia to get involved, as beyond the incredible work of the Ambassadors, IDPwD is a collaborative effort between government, organisations, community groups, businesses and individuals.
"You can host an event or start a conversation in your workplace, school or community this December to recognise the 4.4 million Australians with disability," Minister Rishworth said.
"While IPDwD is a day to celebrate, it is also an important reminder to Australians that breaking down barriers and encouraging a more inclusive and respectful society is everyone's responsibility."
IDPwD is a United Nations observed day held annually on December 3.
It aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability.