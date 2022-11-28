South Coast Register

Letters to the editor: Roads, respect and politics have readers talking

Updated November 28 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Highway frustration

What is taking so long to open the Princes Highway in full between Bomaderry and Berry? This upgrade has taken years to get close to finished, but after a brief bout of freedom, the entire length has been reduced to one lane each way with an 80km/hr speed limit.

