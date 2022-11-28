What is taking so long to open the Princes Highway in full between Bomaderry and Berry? This upgrade has taken years to get close to finished, but after a brief bout of freedom, the entire length has been reduced to one lane each way with an 80km/hr speed limit.
There are several kilometres at each end that are completed and line marked but still have restricted access. And there was not a single worker on the whole stretch this afternoon (Monday November 21).
Whoever is overseeing this project needs to get the contracting company to stop treating Shoalhaven drivers with contempt. Open the ends to traffic immediately and finish the last of the line marking.
I recently attended an evening in Nowra where not only were the side roads closed but also the Main Road for many hours. In contrast on Friday, November 11 I attended the Remembrance Day Service in Walsh Park in Bomaderry where the noise of the traffic intruded on the service. As a daughter of a First World War veteran I get angrier each year at the lack of respect to the families who have lost members in the defence of this country.
I urge the mayor and all councillors to maintain the current tree removal rules ie the 45 degree rule. The two reasons for my strong opinion are as follows:
Firstly, the big numbers of very large trees in the towns of our region - old trees like gums, camphor laurels, Jacarandas in the Shoalhaven streets - are dangerous at any time of the year. Secondly, to change the rules will cost council officers time and wages to enforce unpopular new unecessary regulations.
To visit, document and report to various bodies is a cost too much to expect residents to keep on paying out money for. The current rules have worked successfully for a number of years. Why change common sense rules that are working well now in most situations?
I read with interest comments from Wal Burke and Dennis F Johnson on my decision to run for South Coast. Since 2008 I have worked hard for the community first as a councillor then mayor since 2016. I know intimately the issues that the people of the Shoalhaven face on a day to day basis.
The South Coast feels like it has been abandoned by our State representative over the last 12 months and there are numerous issues which we are failing miserably in getting any traction from state government on, including disaster relief and affordable housing. Our council has a long tradition of people holding dual roles, Shelly Hancock, Paul Green, Gareth Ward and Joanna Gash have all done so. The current council is the most functional of all the elected councils I have served with during my past 14 years.
The elected council has had to pull together to manage the significant disasters that we have faced over the last few years. Placing our issues straight into Macquarie Street has been good for our area and I intend to do just that. Should the people of the South Coast wish to see positive change and support me with their vote they will get what they see, a hardworking, straight to the point, leader who cares about people and getting good outcomes for the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.