An all women band are bringing their new EP to the Shoalhaven after challenging events in their hometown of Lismore.
'Hussy Hicks' are an all women Indi band who have been together for 16 years and perform songs which are a mix of folk, country and blues right around Australia.
However recently, their studio in Lismore was destroyed in the floods.
Leesa Gentz is a singer in the band and says the floods were a "challenging time", for the group.
"We lost a lot of our work," she said.
"We were working on our new album, but when the studio was destroyed, we lost most of it."
Despite losing the majority of work for the new album, the group were able to salvage three songs from the studio.
Those three songs have been turned into the EP which the band are now performing around regional Australia.
Known as 'Same Boat', Ms Gentz said the band are excited to travel around Australia performing the EP.
"These are the three songs we were able to save from massive terrible floods," she said.
"So we are very excited to perform them live."
On November 24, the band make their way to Jervis Bay to perform the salvaged songs.
This is not the first time the band has performed in the Shoalhaven, with Ms Gentz saying she loves the area and the band have performed there regularly in the past.
"We really love doing regional touring, it's wonderful taking our music to regional areas," she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the band were not able to travel as much as they used to, stopping them from performing in the Shoalhaven.
"We're so excited to perform in this area, especially with this EP because there is a message in it about resilience and recovery coming out of the floods and we know this area has faced floods and fires," Ms Gentz said.
"We think we are going to be able to connect with the community."
'Hussy Hicks' will be performing the new EP in Jervis Bay on November 24 with a venue still being confirmed.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
