Greater Illawarra Zone open men's cricket team won two of three pool games but missed out on qualifying for the NSW Country Championships' final by just one point.
Greater Illawarra coach Grant Tilling though was "extremely proud" of his team's "gutsy" showing in Tamworth from November 18 to 20.
"It is an outstanding effort from the team in a very tough pool," he said.
"We missed out by one point to play off in the final as the winner of the southern zone."
Greater Illawarra started their campaign with an impressive six-wicket win over North Coastal on Friday.
Greater Illawarra's six bowlers took a wicket each as North Coastal made 6-209 from their 50 overs.
Greater Illawarra had little trouble passing this score and losing only four wickets in the process.
Though they were reeling at 4-75 at one stage before captain Mitch Hearn (57 not out) and Angus Campbell (71 not out) guided Greater Illawarra to victory.
The following day Greater Illawarra pushed Newcastle all the way before losing by 32 runs.
Jono Rose (117) hit a brilliant century and shared in a 137-run second-wicket partnership with Zac Churchill (62) as Greater Illawarra were dismissed for 248.
Newcastle had made 5-280 from their 50 overs, with Rhys Voysey and Angus Campbell the pick of the bowlers for Greater Illawarra, snaring two wickets each.
Greater Illawarra returned to the winners' circle on Sunday with a three-wicket win over Central North.
Churchill (79), Rose (50) and Hearn (42) again impressed with the bat as Greater Illawarra cruised to victory, after having earlier held Central North to 8-229.
Rose was the pick of the batters, contributing 167 runs from two innings at an average of 83.5.
