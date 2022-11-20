Mariners Zooka team battled against terrible weather conditions, equipment failure and Dapto Chiefs Gold at Berkeley in their latest outing.
Mariners started strong in the first innings on the November 21 match putting four runs over the plate. In response Chiefs bought over five runs.
In the second innings Chiefs held Mariners scoreless with some impressive fielding. Chiefs managing another five runs for the innings.
The third and final innings was the Mariners' most impressive with some big hitting from Isacc Dunphy and Olivia Hobday. Mariners bringing over five runs.
However it was a win for the Chiefs with a final score of 10-9.
Hunter Little and Nixon Clark both did a great job listening and learning on the field and did well with the bat.
A spokesperson for the Mariners said that the stand out player for the day was Isacc Dunphy with three great hits all to the outfield and some impressive fielding at short stop.
"Our Mariners Zooka team is improving week by week always having fun and not dropping their heads," they said.
"They all should be very proud of themselves."
Mariners under 14's team played the Pirates/Eagles team at Berkeley on Novermber 21 in poor conditions.
Pirates/Eagles came out strong in the first two innings keeping Mariners scoreless.
In the third innings Mariners' bats came alive with Cooper Douglas having the first safe hit of the day and Daniel Bonnie having a great hit to rightfield.
In the fourth innings Damian Lloyd managed a safe infield hit.
The spokesman said that the Pirates/ Eagles standout hits for the day went to Lucas Dellorifice, Noah Fitzgerald and Declan Hayman.
"Mariners' pitching duties were shared between Tristan Goff, Lochlan Quiney and Charlie Williams with Danial Bonnie who did a great job with his catching duties," they said.
"Some stand out fielding from our brother and sister duo, Tristan Dom to Ella Dom with Ella Dom also taking a great catch."
Pirates/Eagles took the win on the day 15-6.
The T ball kids are now off and running at Ison Park on Thursday afternoons. The club can still take any new player if your interested in bringing the kids along.
Games are played every Sunday mostly at Berkeley, but due to weather conditions this season field changes are taking place.
Next Sunday (November 27_ the Mariners hope to play their games at Ison park although this will be confirmed mid week.
Training is on Tuesday afternoons at Ison Park and if anyone is still interested in playing the club welcomes them to come along to the afternoon training.
Any further information please call Kerrie 0411 500 687.
