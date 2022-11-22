Watercolour Workshop
Hilary Haynes Studio, Mollymook
On Saturday, November 26, come and learn new skills in watercolour painting with Hilary Haynes in her art studio. The workshop will cover drawing a bird and flowers, planning your painting, using masking fluids, applying washes using a limited colour palette and colour selection. This event which runs from 9.30am to 3.00pm has limited spaces, so bookings must be made quick on the 'allevents' website.
Christmas Set Up and Spring Cleaning Working Bee
Celebration Church, South Nowra
On Sunday, November 27, after the hour church service has concluded, come along and help out the volunteers at Celebration Church in South Nowra get the venue ready for this Christmas season. There will be jobs for the whole family to get involved and get the facility into the Christmas spirit. The day which begins at 10.00am will conclude with a free BBQ lunch.
READ MORE:
White Ribbon Ride
Cooee Hotel, St Georges Basin
On Sunday, November 27, the annual 'White Ribbon Ride' is on, encouraging action to stand up, speak out and act to prevent violence against women. This year, the ride will commence at 8.30am at Towradgi Beach Hotel, riding down the South Coast to end at The Cooee Hotel. Everyone is encouraged to participate and register for $15.00 to join the motorbike ride. All funds raised go to the Illawarra Committee Against Domestic Violence.
Jervis Bay Gin Flight Festival
Bowen St & Hawke St, Huskisson
On Saturday, November 26, come and enjoy gin from distilleries from the South Coast to Sydney. The festival which kicks off at 12.00pm, doesn't stop with gin, but also includes some of the most popular and loved local wineries and brewers. Street foods will also be on offer from some local food trucks around. Entertainment will kick off at noon and continue into the night. Tickets cost $15.00 and can be purchased from the 'australias.guide' website.
Benji and the Saltwater Sound System
El Horses, Nowra
On Friday, November 25, come and watch 'Benji and the Saltwater Sound System' as they fuse Pacific flavours with the raw rolling sounds of the Australian Pacific Coast. With the band consisting of six members, they have performed all around Australia and are back in Nowra. Kicking off at 7.00pm and running until 11.00pm, tickets can be purchased for $20.00 on the 'humantix' website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
