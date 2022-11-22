On Saturday, November 26, come and enjoy gin from distilleries from the South Coast to Sydney. The festival which kicks off at 12.00pm, doesn't stop with gin, but also includes some of the most popular and loved local wineries and brewers. Street foods will also be on offer from some local food trucks around. Entertainment will kick off at noon and continue into the night. Tickets cost $15.00 and can be purchased from the 'australias.guide' website.