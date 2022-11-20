The Shoalhaven Goes Gold team raised in excess of $3,000, for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres on Saturday.
A group of 39 people attended the event the Mad Hatters Tea Party at Intan and Hugo Kallus' amazing home of Intan and Hugo Kallus.
Intan, a cancer survivor, underwent 18 months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Shoalhaven Cancer Centre in 2020.
Having survived the experience, Intan felt compelled to thank the amazing team of dedicated staff at the centre who fervently cared for her until she regained her health.
Shoalhaven Goes Gold has been organising various events this year as raising funds for the cancer care centres in our region allows for better facilities to be provided for local cancer patients in need.
The event was a wonderful day full of food, bubbly, tours of Intan's amazing rose garden, raffles, lucky door prize, flamingo croquet and other fun games.
The Shoalhaven Goes Gold committee which comprises Suzanne Hammond-Warne, Sue Gregan, Carol Williams and Enid Tillmanns wants to thank everyone who donated food, raffle prizes, helped and attended.
Special thanks to our generous donors from the Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands, Illawarra, Eurobodalla and as far as Queensland and Victoria! Special mention of our donors - LEAF in Nowra, Beleaf Table Nowra, Again and Again Café Bomaderry, Senses Massage & Spa Bomaderry, Fleet St Fine Wines Kangaroo Valley (KV), Yarrawa Estate KV, Village Green Nursery KV, The Friendly Inn Pub KV, Valley Vintage KV, Nostalgia Factory KV, Tokyo Sushi Nowra, Roses and Friends Fitzroy Falls, Wild Rose Nursery (Victoria), The Animal Whisperer (Queensland), JJJ Oriental Supermarket Bateman's Bay, Kangaroo Valley Soaps, House of Zizzars KV, Sam Ashcroft Body Shop KV and many other generous personal donations.
