Shoalhaven Goes Gold supports Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres

Updated November 21 2022 - 9:58am, first published 8:17am
The Shoalhaven Goes Gold team raised in excess of $3,000, for the Shoalhaven and Milton Cancer Care Centres on Saturday.

