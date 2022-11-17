Sexual extortion [or sextortion] is a form of blackmail where someone threatens to share
intimate personal images of you online unless their demands are met.
These demands are typically for money, more intimate images or sexual favours.
The image does not need to be 'pornographic' to be intimate and private.
An 'intimate image' means an image [or altered image] of a person's private parts, or of a person engaged in a private act, where a reasonable person would expect to be afforded privacy.
These private acts include undressing, showering, bathing or using the toilet, engaging in a sexual act, or any other similar activity.
NSW Police Force takes sexual extortion seriously and there are consequences.
In NSW the recording or capture, distribution, as well as the threat to record or distribute, an
intimate image is against the law.
Remember, it is not your fault.
Anyone can experience sexual extortion or image-based abuse - you are not alone and you have not done anything wrong.
If you experience image-based abuse police can investigate.
You can help us investigate by:
Do not panic, reach out instead - get support from a trusted friend or family member, or from an expert counselling and support service if you are feeling anxious or stressed
As always, in case of emergency, call (000)
Non-Emergencies contact Police Assistance Line on 131444 or your local Police to provide
anonymous information call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000
Domestic and Family Violence Info visit www.police.nsw.gov.au
