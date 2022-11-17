Strong turnout to Bay and Basin fair shows that Community Matters

More than 200 community members streamed through the doors of the Bay and Basin Community Space yesterday for the Sanctuary Point Community Matters Fair.
Facilitated by Bay and Basin Community Resources and with nearly 20 different community services setting up stalls to provide information and resources, the fair was an opportunity for locals to connect and have fun while finding out more about the breadth of services available to them.
Financial Counselling Manager from Lifeline South Coast, Anne Marie Sharkey, said she was surprised by the turn out.
"It has definitely been worthwhile for us to be here," Ms Sharkey said.
"We always say that even if one person stops by and gets the resources and help they need then the event was worth participating in, but today has exceeded our expectations with the amount of people that have stopped by and taken resources from us."
Dale Wolfenden from Jervis Bay and Districts Meals on Wheels said it was great to be back at the fair after bushfires and the COVID pandemic put the event on hold for a couple of years.
"It is so good to see everyone again and the community fair is very beneficial for us," Mr Wolfenden said.
"We get to speak to people who might benefit from receiving Meals on Wheels and we also get people come to us who are thinking about volunteering and an organisation like ours always needs volunteers."
While the grown-ups were chatting to stall holders and catching up with each other, the kids were having fun with face painting, games, craft activities, and meeting some cute animals with a pair of cheeky llamas revelling in the attention.
Acting Inspector for the Bay and Basin and Ulladulla Sectors, Ryan Sheaff, said the event was a fantastic opportunity for the community to get together to talk to support agencies and their local police in an informal setting.
"We already have a good relationship with the support agencies in the area but it's been great
to have the community come and talk to us about local issues," Inspector Sheaff said.
"It's also great to have this time to spend with kids in fun settings like this so they know who we
are and that they can come to the police when they need help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.