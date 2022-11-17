South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Strong turnout to Bay and Basin fair shows that Community Matters

Updated November 17 2022 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanctuary Point families joined in the fun, and connected with local services, at the Community Matters Fair. Picture supplied.

More than 200 community members streamed through the doors of the Bay and Basin Community Space yesterday for the Sanctuary Point Community Matters Fair.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.