Hop on your bike and help save a life this weekend in Worrigee.
The 'Guardians of the Green and Golden Bell Frog' citizen science program is being launched on November 19 in Nowra's Worrigee nature reserve, and the community are encouraged to head along to help save this species from extinction.
Lucy Loft with the Saving our Species Program said the success of the new project relies on the community reporting sightings of this elusive, yet distinctive frog found in their neighbourhood.
"We are inviting people to an open day at the nature reserve where they will be able to bike ride to the specially installed Green and Golden Bell Frog ponds," Ms Loft said.
"At the ponds they will be met by a National Parks and Wildlife Service Ranger and hear how to join the 'Guardians' in the FrogID app to easily record sightings of these frogs.
"Locals know the area better than anyone else, that's why we are hoping they will come on board as guardians of this endangered species."
Ms Loft said each bit of data collected relating to abundance, location and habitat condition would help shape strategies to ensure the frog's survival in the wild.
Data collected on the day and through the season via the FrogID app will be used to plan and prioritise conservation work.
It will help ensure key habitat areas are protected, enhanced and managed to benefit the frog during its different life stages and when it is both active and overwintering.
Saving our Species has partnered with the Australian Museum who developed the FrogID app. The FrogID team will verify all visual and sound recordings submitted via the app.
The Worrigee nature reserve open day on November 19 will run from 10am to 2pm. Meet at the Quinn's Lane entrance, South Nowra.
This event is completely free, just bring your own bike. There will be information stalls, kid's activities, a free barbecue lunch, free frog-friendly plant giveaways and a three-kilomtere guided bike ride to the frog ponds.
The event will go ahead in even in light rain so bring along your raincoats, gumboots and/or walking shoes.
Please register your interest to attend at Worrigeespringday.eventbrite.com.au
For more information on the Guardians of the Green and Golden Bell Frog Program, visit the environment website.
