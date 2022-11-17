South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Worrigee reserve open day to help protect Green and Golden Bell Frogs

Updated November 18 2022 - 11:47am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A special citizen science open day in Nowra will help protect the future for the Green and Golden Bell Frog.

Hop on your bike and help save a life this weekend in Worrigee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.