South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Glengarry boys begin Long Journey Home passage of rite in Kangaroo Valley

November 19 2022 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The boys sing 'Flower of Scotland' at the top of the Glengarry driveway. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Valley residents on Jacks Corner Road will be pleasantly surprised later this month to hear the dulcet tones of bagpipes carried on the morning breeze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.