OVER 6700 bags later, the Callala Bay, Callala Beach and Myola Boomerang Bag group is still going strong.
The group will marks its fifth anniversary and started on November 25, 2017.
Group members launched their recycled material bag making operation in the Callala area in an attempt to reduce plastic waste.
After commencing sewing the bags five months earlier, their initial number of bags delivered to Callala Bay IGA was 600
This group have continued to provide bags to IGA, Celebrations Bottle shop, The Callala Bay Chemist and Remo's bakery.
"We have now supplied 6700 plus bags, so where are they all hiding?," Robyn Hannan said.
Robyn and the other group members are sure the bags are still be reused.
The initial idea, to borrow one and bring it back didn't work, so the Callala group changed the logo, "to borrow and reuse". The idea is to reuse these bags again and again.
Some of their bags have even been sent overseas, used as presents and with Christmas coming make the perfect alternative to wrapping paper.
Shoalhaven City Council continues to support the Boomerang Bag group by paying for the use of the Callala Beach Hall for their monthly sewing day and providing screen paint for the labels.
There is a donation box where the bags are provided (outside IGA and in tins at other venues) and this is how the community can support the group.
The donations provide financial assistance for the volunteers by paying for cotton, needles, cutting tools, and a small subsidy when machines need to be serviced.
"When we have excess funds, we support the cancer centre in Nowra," Robyn said.
The group have provided bags to the Lismore flood assistance and the Shoalhaven Cancer Centre will be getting a delivery in the next few weeks.
The atmosphere amongst the group is vibrant and friendly.
New volunteers are always welcome to join the group.
"While our volunteer group numbers have remained consistent despite some of the group relocating or retiring, we have had other people joining us," Robyn said.
"We feel privileged to have one male volunteer who comes on a regular basis and helps with many jobs.
"Interesting when we commenced in 2017 there were numerous Boomerang bag groups in the Shoalhaven area. According to the Shoalhaven Council we are the only group remaining."
Donated fabric from the community and recycling to the group has provided an abundance of fabric for the bags.
The group is eternally grateful to the broader community for these donations.
The group meet the third Wednesday at Callala Beach Community Hall from 9am till 1 or 2 pm.
"We provide morning tea but bring your own lunch," Robyn said.
If you wish to contact the group please call Kay on 0412 691 833 or Shirley on 0413 592 778 or Robyn on 0417 259 392.
