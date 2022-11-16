Man charged over alleged hit and run

A man has been charged with an alleged hit and run in Nowra.
About 1.15pm on November 16 emergency services were called to the corner of the Princes Highway and Plunkett Street, Nowra, following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
A 23-year-old man was found on the footpath suffering head, hip and leg injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Wollongong Hospital where he's expected to undergo surgery.
The driver allegedly failed to stop and render assistance.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District commenced an investigation and a short time later, a 25-year-old man was arrested at a home in Keft Avenue, Nowra.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with drive furiously in motor vehicle do/cause bodily harm, not give particulars to injured person, and driver never licensed. An arrest warrant for contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO was also executed.
The man was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on November 17.
