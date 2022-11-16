After a two-year hiatus the South Coast Toy Run returns this year to continue its 32-year history of spreading some Christmas joy to Shoalhaven and Illawarra children and their families.
The toy run will be held on Sunday December 4 and the group will gather at the Shoalhaven City Council carpark in Bridge Street, Nowra from 10.30am for photos and some festivities.
Donations of gifts of new, unwrapped toys for children aged between one-to-13-years-of-age and non-perishable food items will be gratefully accepted on the day.
Children aged between 10-to-13-years are especially in need.
For health reasons, the group can't accept fluffy toys.
A coffee van on hand and the group will be selling its ever-popular Toy Run patches and also running a raffle to raise funds for toys and Christmas food packages.
At 11.45am, the group will ride out of Nowra, down the highway and parade through the bustling main street of Berry to Berry Bowling Club, where we will have sausage sandwiches for sale.
There will be cold drinks available from the club, and the group will draw its raffle winners.
As always, the South Coast Toy Run members will be sending a group to the Wollongong Toy run the day before and hope that Illawarra and Wollongong riders will reciprocate.
Every gift and all monies raised will be used to support local families through Family Services Australia Illawarra/Shoalhaven and the SAACHI Foundation, both worthwhile charities directly supporting Illawarra and Shoalhaven families in crisis.
This is made possible by our sponsors, Nowra Fresh (sausages), Bakers Delight (bread), Kennards Hire (trailer), VNC Foods (barbecue supplies) and Berry Bowling Club (venue).
Please come along and support this worthwhile event. Any questions or info required contact the Toy Run Co-ordinator Nel, on 0411 366 440 or email to scsocial@hotmail.com
