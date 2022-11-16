South Coast Register
South Coast Toy Run returns on Sunday December 4

Updated November 16 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 3:29pm
South Coast Toy Run returns on Sunday December 4. Picture suppled

After a two-year hiatus the South Coast Toy Run returns this year to continue its 32-year history of spreading some Christmas joy to Shoalhaven and Illawarra children and their families.

