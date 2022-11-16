It was a pothole so large, deep and long that it garnered the nickname 'The Grand Canyon' from residents who had to drive along their lawns to avoid it - it has now been fixed, but for how long?
First appearing on Drury Lane in Milton in August as a result of weather, resident Louise Webb said it took multiple calls to council before it was finally fixed three months later.
"I called council four times, my neighbour called council three times, someone across the road called several times and also another neighbour called them twice," she said.
However, it was early one morning when Ms Webb awoke to the sound of council workers.
From 6.00am to 9.00am, the workers filled in the hole which stretched along the road before leaving, however while Ms Webb said she is thankful they did this work, it is not a permanent solution.
"Our main concern is that it's going to come back," she said.
"On one hand, we feel relief that they have done something after so long but on the other hand, how long is this going to last and how long is it going to take before they do it properly?"
Ms Webb believes the quick fix was a result of the sheer amount of roads which need fixing in the Shoalhaven and council not being able to give every road the fix it deserves.
A $40 million roads package was announced as part of the recent federal budget, which aims to fix road conditions around certain parts of the Shoalhaven.
For residents in Milton like Ms Webb, she hopes this will allow council to focus more of their efforts and time on roads like Drury Lane.
"This road was so bad, the hole actually went right down to bedrock," she said.
"This was a quick fix to keep everyone at bay and we're thankful to council for fixing it, but I think heavy rain and vehicles are going to wash this fix away."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
