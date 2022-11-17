Planned archaeological scraping at the site of Huskisson's former Anglican Church has been put on hold.
The federal government this week issued an injunction over the lot, on the corner of Hawke and Bowen Streets.
On Tuesday (November 15), Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek intervened in the matter, invoking a 30-day emergency protection declaration under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.
READ MORE:
While the declaration is in place, no works of any kind were permitted to proceed on the privately-owned site; it overrules a previous state government approval for archaeological scraping on a section of the land.
A spokesperson from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water told the Register the temporary stay is in place until mid-December, though there could be scope to extend further.
"The declaration is valid for 30 days from 5pm 15 November to 5pm 14 December 2022," the spokesperson said.
"Under section nine of the ATSIHP Act, the Minister may extend the declaration for an additional 30 days."
READ MORE:
Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council applied for the emergency protection in late September; deputy chairperson Delia Lowe said the group planned to use the stay to continue public campaigning.
The Jerringa LALC has previously called for the site to remain untouched.
"It is rare for applications made under the Act to be successful, and we are pleased the Minister has used her powers in this case to intervene..." Ms Lowe said
"This highly culturally and historically significant place must be respected. This decision is a step in the right direction but the battle for this sacred site is far from over".
The Department spokesperson confirmed it had received an application from the LALC for long term protections.
"There is currently a section 10 application from the applicant for the same specified area under assessment by the department. This is an application for longer term protection," the spokesperson said.
While the section nine declaration is in place, the minister will consider the section 10 application.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.