A Gymea Bay woman has pleaded guilty to one charge of drive with high range PCA.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on November 15, Erin Nixon, 33, blew almost five times over the legal limit, returning a reading of 0.249 on a breath test.
The court heard the woman crashed her Audi Q5 on a roundabout in South Nowra after driving erratically.
READ ALSO: Man steals while on parole for stealing
When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman slurring her words, her eyes bloodshot red and the defendant struggling to stay steady on her feet, according to police documents presented to Magistrate Lisa Viney.
The court heard three children were found in the car, one three-month-old, one four-year-old and one five-year-old.
Police documents stated an ambulance attended the scene, however there were no injuries.
READ MORE:
Nixon admitted to police she drank six full strength beers before driving her vehicle and was issued a notice of suspension, according to the same police documents.
Nixon did not appear in court due to her currently taking part in a rehabilitation program, however her Solicitor Jacinta Harmer represented the defendant in court, making the guilty plea on her behalf.
Nixon will reappear in Nowra Court on Tuesday, January 25, 2023, for sentencing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.