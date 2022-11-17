South Coast Register

Tripping down Memory Lane to a time when telegrams were common

Jackie Meyers
Jackie Meyers
November 17 2022 - 4:46pm
It seems my trip down Memory Lane in last week's newsletter has triggered fond memories for some. A special thank you to Lynne Phelan who reminds us of a time when snail mail came twice a day and telegrams (pictured below) provided an even quicker message delivery. Meanwhile, Hugo Kallus reminded me of what was possibly the earliest form of a computer - the word processor pictured above.

Editor

