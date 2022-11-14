There is a hand-on approach to sign language on the South Coast and more people are being encouraged to learn the skill.
TAFE NSW is helping meet growing demand across the nation for people with Auslan sign language skills, with the importance of interpreters highlighted throughout the bushfires, floods, and the pandemic.
Sean Sweeney, the bearded interpreter who graced TV screens across the nation throughout the bushfires, said the demand was so high, particularly for men, that there were plenty of opportunities for people with Auslan skills to work in the sector.
"People with Auslan skills of intermediate level were very likely to find work in the deaf community," he said.
"You don't need to necessarily become an interpreter to work with deaf people. If you have fluent sign language skills, you can apply for a number of jobs working with the deaf. There are plenty of opportunities for people with these skills."
Mr Sweeney, who was the first born in his family for 100 years who isn't deaf, remembers getting the call asking him to interpret on television for the RFS during the 2019 bushfires.
"I baulked at first, but what made me do it was that my Dad was on the South Coast and I thought if I don't do it who will? I was petrified. I didn't understand the depth of emergency announcements," he said.
"These announcements were talking about all the country towns I knew. This is my state, in my 20s I was a truck driver and I'd been to almost every town in NSW, I knew it inside out.
"After my first broadcast I got so many messages telling me what a great job I'd done. The deaf community were excited because they were getting this information, I thought, this worked, and I felt really proud."
Mr Sweeney's said his confidence grew the more he interpreted but "it was pretty full on."
"You're not just interpreting word for word, you're interpreting the actual visual concept of what's being said and you've got to deliver it in the right structure, not the English structure, most deaf people don't understand that because English is there second language," he said.
"I had to take the information I was hearing and convert it into layman's terms at about high school level. Even though sign language is my first language, I had to learn how to work in both languages. I had to learn to interpret English and then change it in to Auslan at a very fast pace, on national television.
"I've got a mate who thinks what I did in those weeks I was on TV are the reason why we have interpreters on the screen today. I got attention from the wider community not just the deaf community."
According to the Australian Industry and Skills Committee, there are about 260 certified and working Auslan Interpreters across Australia, and NSW has the highest proportion of students learning interpreting qualifications.
The demand for Auslan interpreter services is growing as NSW Government agencies increase their use of accredited interpreters to ensure members of the community have access to critical information during crisis events.
This is compounded by a significant increase in the need for interpreters to assist members of the deaf community as they navigate everyday situations such as health care, legal and financial appointments.
NSW South Coast resident from Gerroa Daniel Ford is studying the language at TAFE NSW Nowra. He enrolled in the course to be able to communicate with his four-year-old great-great nephew who was born deaf.
For Mr Ford said the course had opened a door to a world of new skills and new friendships.
"This course is something I can fit into my routine, and when my great-great nephew is older, I'll be able to converse with him," Mr Ford said.
"The thing with deaf people is, they can't pick up a phone and just chat with their friends. So they tend to catch up face to face. There are lots of different deaf social groups throughout the region who get together regularly. I join in some to practise and learn; they're great social gatherings.
"Auslan is a bit like learning a musical instrument, the more you practice it the better you get. I started the TAFE course in March, and I have a reasonable level of signing ability now, but I'm still very slow.
"There is a real need for people with these skills and a few people have told me they're desperate for interpreters, particularly men."
For more information about studying Auslan at TAFE NSW visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.
