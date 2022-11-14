Lifelong Nowra resident, former Nowra business owner and current Deputy Director of North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels, Luke Sikora has announced he will be the Liberal candidate for the South Coast in the upcoming NSW state election.
Standing alongside current member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock, Mr Sikora said the decision is due to his love for the Shoalhaven.
"I'm a local kid, I was raised here, I went to school here, I worked in my parents' business and I opened my own small business here," he said.
According to Mr Sikora, it was this love for the community which led him to help businesses during recent challenging times.
"I've been working with small businesses over the last year to assist them with recovery from bushfires, from floods, from the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Having spent the majority of his career working alongside Shelley Hancock, Mr Sikora said he is no novice to the issues along the South Coast.
The cost of living, fixing the local road network and delivering infrastructure needed for a growing community are the three "big ticket" items that need to be addressed in the region, according to Mr Sikora.
"Our local road network is atrocious," he said.
"There's not a road that you will see without a pothole on it.
"We need to be investing in our local road network."
However, for extremely personal reasons, Mr Sikora's main drive and passion comes from delivering upgrades to the Princes Highway.
At a young age, Mr Sikora attended the funerals of two of his friends who lost their lives in a traffic incident.
Since then, Mr Sikora has made it his goal to make the Princes Highway a safer place for travellers.
"This government has delivered over $5 billion in upgrades to the Princes Highway and I've been proud to be by Shelley Hancock's side in fighting to secure those investments," Mr Sikora said.
READ MORE:
Mrs Hancock has been the Liberal member for the South Coast since 2003 and has since announced her retirement.
Giving her endorsement to Mr Sikora, Mrs Hancock said Mr Sikora knows the Shoalhaven due to living in the area his whole life, his volunteering and his small businesses.
I can say to you as the current member of the South Coast, there is nobody more qualified than Luke Sikora to run for this seat.- Member for South Coast, Shelley Hancock
In recent days, critics have questioned the Liberal Party's decision to preselect Luke Sikora over Jemma Tribe, stating the party needs to elect more women.
"If it's a choice between two candidates and one is the better candidate, then you go for the better candidate," Mrs Hancock said.
"We've chosen the best candidate here.
"People who think he is a blow in or a staffer don't know what they are talking about."
With Mr Sikora the confirmed candidate for the Liberals for the South Coast, Labor have confirmed former Shoalhaven City Council Deputy Mayor Liza Butler as their candidate and the Greens have confirmed current Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley as their candidate.
The South Coast community will head to the polls to vote for their next state member on March 25, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.