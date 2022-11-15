Confidence was on show for all to see with the Shoalhaven Mariners Zooka (under 10's) team on November 13.
The team travelled to Berkeley to take on Dapto Chiefs and demonstrated an "astonishing" improvement in just one week, according to club officials.
Mariners unfortunately were short a few players for the day, with Dapto lending the team a player for the game. The club extended a "huge thanks to Dapto for their sportsmanship".
A club spokesperson said the Mariners came out strong from the start with every player connecting and hitting the ball.
"This team worked so well together with their teamwork and so encouraging to each other. Mariners taking the win 12-7 over Dapto," they said.
"Cale Armstrong had an amazing hitting game and had a nice individual double play, taking a great catch at short stop then getting the out at 2nd base. Cale also had his first stint as catcher for the season.
"There was also some fantastic fielding by Pharah Little in the pitching position and brother Hunter Little at 1st base.
"Ethan Goff showed the team exactly what to do when there's an infield fly rule applied.
Olivia Hobday took on the team's catching duties for the first half of the game, putting in some outstanding effort while Nixon Clark had a good game at 3rd base and always smiling."
