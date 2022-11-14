On a bustling, sunny morning in Huskisson, protestors raised their voices and signs.
A small yet vocal group congregated outside the village's former Anglican Church on Saturday (November 12), protesting archaeological scraping on the site.
The church and land is privately owned. Earlier this year, the site's owner was given state government approval to conduct archaeological scraping on a section of the land.
As per the approval from Heritage NSW, the exploration would scrape topsoil in part of the church yard to expose the tops of potential grave cuts.
Seven known graves already exist on the former church site - five in the churchyard and two on neighbouring land belonging to Jerrinja Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Several studies have been conducted with ground penetrating radar over the years, to search for graves on the site.
While some studies did not show potential graves, another flagged the possibility of other graves. The varying studies remain disputed among parties.
Indigenous Elders called on the rallying community to take heed of their heritage; according to history passed through generations, the site is considered the resting place of King Budd Billy II.
Speaking to the assembled activists, Jerrinja LALC CEO Alfred Wellington said the local knowledge had been passed down for generations,
"Hearing the old people talking to other people in the community back in the day, about King Budd Billy - that's the truth," he said.
"We should be sticking with the truth, and the burden of proof should not be on us Aboriginal people. The burden of proof should be on the so-called experts that think they know our history and our culture.
"We're fighting this on all different levels."
Conditions of the Heritage NSW approval state 300mm of topsoil is permitted to be scraped from parts of the lot.
It has previously been confirmed the seven known graves wouldn't be touched by exploration, but other areas of the site would be looked at by an archaeological scrape.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
