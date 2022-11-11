The Berry RSL Sub-Branch Remembrance Day ceremony held yesterday (November 11) attracted more than 100 locals who came to pay to their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The commemoration was mc'd by Counsellor John Wells, leading the proceedings with an evident passion.
Mr Clyde Poulton from the Berry RSL Sub-Branch then delivered the opening address. He said it was great to see such a good turnout for a such special occasion especially with the sunny weather the day provided.
Reverend Joel Noonan then led the proceedings in prayer.
Berry Public School captains Nate Barnett and Charlotte Bitz then recited the poem In Flanders Fields reflecting on WWI, a tradition that local school captains have done for many years.
This years ceremonial tribute was about the story of Private Daniel Conway as told by Mr Stuart Christmas.
A commemorative address was then give by Lieutenant Commander Andrew Padmore from HMAS Albatross.
The Last Post and Reveille were then played before the wreaths began to be laid at the memorial.
More than a dozen local organisations, including the Country Women's Association, Berry Rotary Club as well as state groups such as the NSW Veterans Motorcycle Club laid wreaths at the cenotaph in Alexandra Street.
Piper John Morrison then took centre stage to perform "The Lament" before the crowd then sang the National Anthem to close the ceremony.
After the event, locals gathered to socialise and share their own story's of their family's past as they continue to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
