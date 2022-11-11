THE Vincentia Public School community marked Remembrance Day with several special events, including the formation of a poppy.
After a Remembrance Day Assembly this morning, students made their way to the oval and formed a poppy.
There were about 220 students involved in making a poppy as it [the poppy] is a recognised symbol for Remembrance Day.
It was the first time the school community had tried to take such a photo and it did take a little longer than they hoped.
Images from a drone were used to guide the students and place them where they needed to be.
The activity was combined with a fundraiser for Legacy to show Vincentia Public's support for this wonderful organisation.
Thank you to all those students who wore the poppy colours and brought in donations for the Legacy Fundraiser.
The school raised $225.40 for Legacy.
