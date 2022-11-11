South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Vincentia Public School's special Remembrance Day tribute

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincentia Public students form a poppy. Picture supplied

THE Vincentia Public School community marked Remembrance Day with several special events, including the formation of a poppy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.