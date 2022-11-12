Five Shoalhaven footballers have raised the second highest mark for an individual group in Australia for the 'RUOK? Tread As One' event.
Jarvis Strand, Luke Nolan, Josh Woods, Aaron Jones and Kyle Martin all play locally for Illaroo Football Club, teaming up yet again to walk and run a collective distance of 230km.
Anytime Fitness in collaboration with RUOK? ran the titular 'Tread as One' event, where between October 22 and October 29, participants were encouraged to walk and run as many kilometres as possible to raise funds for the suicide prevention charity.
READ MORE:
The Illaroo team had the goal of raising $2000, but ended up blitzing that mark and raising the second highest mark in Australia for a group with a total of $6663 collected.
For Jarvis Strand, he said it was amazing to smash their initial expectations and noted that it added significant fuel to the fire to keep going on the day.
"I think initially the default goal was at $5000 but we were sort of hoping for like $2000 and it just ended up ballooning way above that," he said.
Strand ran 66km on the day, Nolan ran 42.5km while Jones, Woods and Martin walked 50km, 42.5km and 25km respectively.
It was the furthest mark each of them had collectively either walked or ran, and while Strand said it was tough at times, the support they received from family and friends alike made it that much easier.
"When I started to get friends and family saying they'd donate x amount per kilometre it really added motivation and pushed you to keep going," he said.
"Towards the end of hour two I knew it was going to be long day, and as I approached that 40km mark it really started hurting."
Strand was lucky to catch "a second win" which helped push him to personal best of 66km.
"All the boys were out there pushing themselves to new heights and that just helped to fuel me to keep on going."
He said there wasn't a certain moment that was a highlight but instead the collective experience of the day and the support from loved ones.
"There wasn't a particular highlight of the day, the support from our friends and families was just amazing to see."
"It makes you realise how many people are here to support you, not just in this event but in life."
"It's reassuring to know that there's always going to be help even in the tough times," he said.
It was a historical day for Vincentia Anytime Fitness. The local gym raised a collective $20,560 - the highest amount raised by a single club in the 2022 event (out of more than 520 Australian clubs).
To add to an already remarkable achievement, it is also the most ever raised by a club in the history of the event.
Local Trudi Mills also put in a record effort, raising the highest amount of money ($7856) with a 12 hour and 60 plus kilometre effort on the treadmill.
Speaking on the remarkable effort she said she was "driven by the stories of our local community who she really cares about."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.