Suits, fancy dresses and smiles were donned by all Nowra High School year 12 students as they celebrated their end of schooling with their formal.
Teacher and one of the organisers of the formal, Toby McGrath said this was the first formal the school has had since COVID-19 where parents were allowed to attend.
"We've had formals in the past couple of years, but this was the first one where we were back to normal circumstances," he said.
READ MORE:
The dressed up students celebrated the end of their 12 years of schooling at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, having just completed their HSC exams.
Here are some photos of the night:
