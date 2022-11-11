South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra High School year 12 students celebrate the end of exams with formal season

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some students donning their suits and dresses at the formal. Picture supplied.

Suits, fancy dresses and smiles were donned by all Nowra High School year 12 students as they celebrated their end of schooling with their formal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.