A total of 17 wreaths were laid at the Huskisson RSL Sub Branch Remembrance Day ceremony, the words "we will remember them" ever so present in the air.
Representatives from community groups, school children and the community came out on the sunny morning to lay their wreaths and pay their respects to the Australians who fought for our freedoms.
"More than 100,000 names appear on the War Memorial's wall of honour," Commanding Officer at HMAS Creswell, Captain Dugald Clelland said, the words sticking with the community, some wiping tears away.
"They did not die in vein and we will remember them."
Community members, political representatives, representatives from community organisations and school students filled the crowd at the Voyager Memorial Park.
Looking over the crowd were the words 'Lest we forget', cut into a grassy hill.
Speakers mentioned the joy they felt seeing the crowd filled with school children, some saying the future ceremonies are safe in their hands.
Remembrance Day's traditions date back to November 11, 1918.
The event's beginnings stem from 5.00am on November 11, 1918, when three German government representatives accepted the Armistice terms presented to them by an allied commander, General Ferdinand Foch of the French Army.
The Armistice became effective at 11am the same day and the four-year long First World War ended and the time and day is now a significant occasion.
With many ceremonies taking place in the Shoalhaven, one thing is abundantly clear - the Shoalhaven will remember them.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories.
