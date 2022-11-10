South Coast Register
Sir Rod Stewart is heading to Bowral and he's bring Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens with him

Updated November 11 2022 - 8:26am, first published 7:41am
Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper and John Stevens are coming to Centennial Vineyards. Picture supplied.

Sir Rod Stewart has announced his upcoming Australian Tour and Centennial Vineyards, Bowral is firmly on his radar.

