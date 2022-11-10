They have the space, they have the staff - now all that's left to do is bring in the students.
Bay and Basin Community Resources Inc. is just weeks away from kick-starting its latest project: the Work, Life and Training program.
Aimed at improving access to training in the district, Work, Life and Training will offer a host of practical and hands-on courses to young people.
BBCRI CEO Heather Marciano told the Register the whole initiative was born out of need; the group was determined to break down the final barrier of access to further education for young locals.
"One of the things we noticed is that there's very little in terms of training opportunities in the Bay and Basin - a lot of youth in the area are having to travel [to Nowra and beyond] for access to vocational training," she said.
"Most programs and activities tend to be outside of our area. But we've got such a fantastic activities hub in Sanctuary Point that can deliver a whole range of life skills, vocational skills, employability skills - we've got everything there."
Courses focused on hospitality, horticulture, and retail are at the forefront of Work, Life and Training.
BBCRI will also use its own resources, like the community radio station and aged care services, to offer training and hands-on experience.
Ms Marciano said they were the courses young locals had asked for, though there was always scope to add more interest areas to the pilot program.
"It will be very much driven by the people who participate in the program - based on their interest areas and where they might see themselves working," she said.
"A lot of young people are interested in things like hospitality skills, horticulture, retail - that sort of thing.
"We also run a fantastic aged care and home care business, and we're always looking for more people to join our organisation."
Ultimately, the goal of BBCRI is to get more young workers back in the Bay and Basin community.
The theory is that local training will equal employment in local businesses, and an economic boost to the district.
Initially, the Work, Life and Training program will be open to young people with a disability.
Those graduating with the class of 2022, and school leavers of recent years are encouraged to join; current high school students are also welcome.
As the program expands, Ms Marciano said BBCRI will open up to all young people from the district.
Prospective students can get more information by contacting Bay and Basin Community Resources.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
