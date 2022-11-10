Christmas has come early for the Animal Welfare League NSW Shoalhaven branch, in the form of a donation from a quirky (and festive) fundraiser.
Vinny Cannon of Ray White Nowra raised $2495 for the Shoalhaven branch by hosting a Christmas pet photo shoot - complete with Santa Claus - earlier this month.
In total, 96 Shoalhaven families brought their furry, feathered, and scaly friends along for a professional Christmas portrait of their pets.
On Thursday (November 10), Ms Cannon was thrilled to deliver the cheque.
She said the swell of support from fellow animal lovers and the local business community was welcome, and to raise so much for the cause was a surprise.
"Not only did we have dogs, we had two cats, some guinea pigs, one rat, and even a lizard," Ms Cannon said.
"This is the first time I've done anything like this, so of course you're asking the question 'is anyone actually going to turn up'.
"From the minute it started, it was just constant; 96 people came through, so we're really happy.
"The Animal Welfare League do great work, they really help the animals, and I'm just rapt with the community support."
Ms Cannon's property photographers, Innovisuals, lent their time and skills to the fundraiser. Local businesses McCallums Tackleworld, Shoalhaven Carpentry, and Billie-May Ewings Conveyancing also made donations.
The funds will make a huge difference for AWL Shoalhaven. Currently the charity's volunteers are caring for more than 40 cats and dogs.
AWL Shoalhaven Branch secretary Annette Smith said they rely on donations for major costs like food and vet care.
She added that the AWL always welcomes new animal foster carers.
"Every second dog [we take in] needs a dental, which can cost anywhere from $800 up to $1500. To have this donation is a huge help," Ms Smith said.
"We like to say the only thing fostering an animal will cost you is your time and some love.
"We can fund the food and the vet bills through the donations and our op shop, but it's the people that we need."
For more on volunteering or fostering with the Animal Welfare League NSW, visit the Shoalhaven Branch website.
The Animal Welfare League op shop is located on Meroo St, Bomaderry. Proceeds from the shop go back to supporting vulnerable animals here in the Shoalhaven.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
