The Shoalhaven Mariners battled through a tough 2022 season where the weather made it tough to even get on the diamond.
The local baseballers remained resilient however, with the Mariners grinding to positive seasons across the board with the third grade side taking home both the minor and 2022 premiership.
The fourth grade Mariners side recovered from an initial slow start to make a late season rally all the way to the grand final match, but would unfortunately ultimately lose to the Panthers.
For the fifth grade side, it was an overall tough season but the side was always in high spirits and played for one another. It was the teams first season together and said that they're ready to bring what they learned last season into a successful campaign next year.
It was an exciting night for Michael Taylor who was inducted as the Shoalhaven Mariners first life member.
Speaking on Taylor, the Mariners committee said, "We would like to thank Michael Taylor for all his dedication, efforts and all his volunteer hours he has given the club."
"We would like to thank all of our members, players, families, supporters and our sponsors for helping make our 2022 season a memorable one," they further added.
The best behind the bat for third grade this year was Gabe Tate who had a batting average of .750.
The king of fielding was Cameron McNicol with a mark of 1.000
James Lee had the most outfield catches on the season with the Fork Award going to Emmi Lee.
Cameron McNicol backed it up with his second award after being named Players Player.
Matt Calderon had the best batting average of the season for his fourth grade side with a mark of .640.
Bianca Cotter had a fantastic mark in the field meeting the mark to a tune of 1.000.
Most outfield catches was a three-way tie with Bruce Jones, Simon Levy and Tim Parkes all having outstanding seasons.
Both the Fork Award and Players Player award were awarded to Matt Calderon.
Andrew Smithson led the way for his side behind the bat with a mark of .438, a skill he only continued to improve throughout the year.
Craig Singleton did an admirable job out in the green with a fielding mark of 1.000.
Will Miranda took home a trio of awards to conclude a fantastic season run, taking home both the Fork Award and Players Play while also making the most outfield catches on the year.
Miranda continued to snatch up the accolades, with the greatest number of strikeouts on the season across all three grades, a mark that illustrates his proficiency with the ball.
Andrew Smithson was awarded with the Most Batters Hit By Pitcher Gold Helmet.
Jack Hobday had a tremendous first season for the Mariners and was recognised as such winning Rookie of the Year for 2022.
The Jurassic Award was presented to Callum McNicol.
Gabe Tate was recognised for his fantastic play and effort the entire season and was named as the Mariners Player of the Year. It is the second straight year that Tate has been named as such.
Kerrie Raymond works tirelessly behind the scenes for the Mariners in looking to grow the club. She was recognised for this effort by being named Club Person of the Year.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
