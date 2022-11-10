South Coast Register
Have your say: Shoalhaven Hydro expansion enters community exhibition stage

Tom McGann
Tom McGann
Updated November 10 2022 - 1:40pm, first published 12:00pm
The concept for the hydro expansion. Picture supplied.

The Shoalhaven Hydro expansion has entered its exhibition stage, with the process allowing any individual or organisation to have their say about the proposed development.

