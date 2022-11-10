The Shoalhaven Hydro expansion has entered its exhibition stage, with the process allowing any individual or organisation to have their say about the proposed development.
Currently, the existing station which was constructed in 1977, consists of 240MW of combined generation and pump capacity at two sites.
The proposed expansion will add one additional unit, or approximately 235MW, of new capacity.
According to the Origin Energy website, the "expansion would have the potential to support more renewable energy coming into our National Electricity Market and make it more secure".
The expansion would include the development of a new 235 MW underground pumped hydro power station, tunnels, underground and over ground water pipelines, surge tanks, intake and outlet structures and ancillary infrastructure, between Fitzroy Falls Reservoir and Lake Yarrunga.
In 2019, Origin completed a feasibility study for the proposed expansion, with the study including geotechnical investigations and biodiversity surveys and assessments.
In the same year, Origin submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment for the geotechnical works to the NSW Department of Environment and Planning.
In September 2022, the project received funding from the NSW Government's recoverable grants initiative, making it one of six pumped hydro energy storage projects to receive funding from the initiative.
The grant initiative was created by the NSW Government as part of their 2021 Energy Infrastructure Roadmap which recognised the important role pumped hydro energy storage will play in supporting the energy transition.
With the funding secure, the project now enters it's exhibition stage, which will last a total of 28 days.
After the exhibition stage is complete, the project will enter the collate submissions stage, followed by, response to submissions, assessment, recommendation and finally, determination.
Shoalhaven community members have until December 6 to have their say and submit their thoughts on the proposed development.
A spokesperson for the Department of Planning and Environment has urged the community to submit their opinion.
"We encourage the community to have its say on Origin Energy's application for the Shoalhaven Hydro Expansion Project (Main Works), with the exhibition closing on 6 December 2022," they said.
Community submissions can be made at the NSW Government Shoalhaven Hydro expansion project website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
