Bomaderry's Kate Speer strives to be a leader on and off the basketball court.
And her work ethic has recently been rewarded with a selection to play in the Basketball NSW D-League along with some the best talent the state has to offer.
Speer, who splits time between the point and shooting guard positions has been playing the sport since the age of five, with her love for basketball continuing to grow as she got older.
"I started playing Aussie Hoops when I was five and I always looked up to my older brother who played," Speer said.
The Basketball NSW D-League is a state run program that aims to identify talented players and coaches in a tournament style environment.
It will pit Speer against a plethora of other talented hoopers as they train, play and coach against each other in a healthy and competitive environment.
Speer said she aimed to be a role model on the court to her teammates, leading by example in every facet.
"A role model in my eyes is a player that can be a leader on and off the court," she said.
"Someone who can calm people down in the game when it gets too crazy but someone that can cheer people up when needed also."
Speer was in Maitland for a two-day trial camp with several of the D-League coaches when she received the invitation.
The tournament kicked off earlier this week at Castle Hill, where Speer had one training session as well as two games.
The next rounds of games will be on November 13 at Penrith Basketball Stadium.
Speer said she's embracing the challenge and looking to get the most out of the experience that she possibly can.
"I'm mainly looking to gain more skills out of playing at a higher level and also playing with new people, getting coached by new coaches and just enjoying the fun environment that it is," she said.
"The last year has been where I've seen my skills develop the most.
"I've spent a lot of weekends and after school hours in the stadium working on basic shooting and dribbling."
The love for the game is strong with Speer and she said she'd do whatever it took to have the game in her life for as long as possible.
"My ultimate goal has always been to play basketball or always have something to do with basketball for as long in my life as I can."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
