Nowra man Malcolm Ford steals USB chargers and whisky while on parole for stealing

Tom McGann
Tom McGann
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 1:20pm
The defendant was on parole for stealing when he stole. Picture from file.

A Nowra man has pleaded guilty to one charge of shoplifting value less than $2000 and one charge of larceny value less than $2000.

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

