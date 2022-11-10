A Nowra man has pleaded guilty to one charge of shoplifting value less than $2000 and one charge of larceny value less than $2000.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on November 8, Malcolm Ford, 40, stole a $120 bottle of whisky on May 6, 2022. On August 6, 2022, Ford stole three power banks, four wireless chargers, five USB charging cables, an iPad case and a portable speaker totalling $560 in value.
The court heard the defendant was using crystal methamphetamine at the time of the incidents, a factor that Magistrate Lisa Viney said only made the situation "worse".
The court heard that not only was Ford using at the time of the incidents, but he was on parole for a previous stealing matter.
"You were on parole for stealing at the time that you were stealing," Magistrate Viney said.
Ford, who is currently incarcerated at the South Coast Correctional Centre for an unrelated matter, appeared in court via video link.
According to Solicitor Stephanie Fowler, the defendant plans to make life changes when he is released on parole, with the original release date being December 18, 2022.
"When he is released, he wants to relocate out of the Nowra area," Ms Fowler said.
"He found he was spending a bit of time in Moruya and he seeks to reside there in the future."
Magistrate Viney said these stealing offences added on to his previous criminal record and that he needed to "still face punishment for these new offences".
Ford was sentenced to two months in the South Coast Correctional Centre, changing Ford's release date from December, 2022, to February, 2023.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
