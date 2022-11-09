THE South Coast Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation is looking forward to celebrating 40 years of Aboriginal community controlled health services.
The corporation is celebrating the incredible work done by so many who have been part of the organisation over the past 40 years with three major events this month.
The group is reflecting on and honouring elders, both past and present, who forged through prejudice and bias and believed in a better future Aboriginal people.
Jane Ardler along with local Aboriginal leaders, aspired to achieve accessible and effective health care for Aboriginal communities with a focus on prevention and self-determination.
In 1982, Jane Ardler along with a number of local leaders formed the South Coast Aboriginal Medical Service Aboriginal Corporation (SCMSAC).
The service started with just a single doctor working one day in a small meeting room at the cultural centre in Nowra.
Now 40 years on, the corporation has a proud team of over 120 employees, spread across eight locations, spanning from our Head Office in Nowra down to the Victorian border.
"Our people carry on the legacy and are a dedicated team of individuals who are deeply committed to the delivery of a world class health care service to our community," the corporation said in a statement.
The three events will help celebrate the corporation's achievements.
"These events will celebrate and acknowledge our mob who have shown courage and commitment to the health and wellbeing of our local people and communities," CMSAC's Chief Executive Officer Craig Ardler said.
"Their tireless energy, strength, dedication and leadership forms the foundation on which our organisation is built and continues to support us today."
Celebrations will begin with an Open Day at the Jane Ardler Centre and the unveiling of a Cultural History Timeline display.
Guests will be invited to explore the newly renovated centre and history installation and enjoy the welcoming ceremony and live entertainment.
A formal gala event will be held at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre with past and present leaders, elders, community members, government officials, staff and stakeholders, all invited to enjoy a formal dinner and entertainment by traditional and contemporary performers including our favourite funny man Kevin Kropinyeri.
The celebrations will close with a fantastic community day where families from our programs, services and Aboriginal communities will enjoy a variety of carnival rides for all ages and live entertainment.
Open Day:
Tuesday November 15 from 10:30am to 12:30pm at Jane Ardler Centre, 51-53 Berry St Nowra
Formal Gala Event
Thursday November 17 from 6pm to 11pm at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Bridge Rd Nowra
Family Fun Day
Friday November 25 from 11am to 2pm at the Nowra Showground's Added Area
