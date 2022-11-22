In Nowra, the wait for social housing is up to 10 years.
There are virtually no rental homes - the rental vacancy in Nowra is currently 0.7 per cent.
It's a dire situation, which has one Worrigee family, on the brink of homelessness, now living in limbo.
The termination date on their rental home has passed, and their social housing provider has come up empty.
There's simply no suitable home for the family of six to go to.
READ MORE:
Craig and Bianca*, along with their four children, are staying put in their Worrigee rental for now, under advice from Legal Aid.
Though it is far from ideal.
Staying in the home will likely trigger a lengthy tribunal process, and be a huge strain on everyone involved.
But at the very least, it might keep a roof over their heads for a little longer.
It will be an added stress for the family who still shoulders the mental burden of homelessness; 12 years ago they were in emergency accommodation, with no home and nowhere to go.
The family's situation is the very real impact of a housing crisis which is burning a hole in our social safety net.
"We've been lucky in the sense that we haven't had to consistently move from place to place [in the past 12 years]," Craig said.
"From a renter's point of view, you're at the beck and call of the housing industry.
"I don't know where to go except for keeping this story in the headlines, and trying to force ministers to act. Because this is going to hit critical mass.
"Imagine us being forced into a situation in the coming weeks before Christmas, being out on the streets in the Shoalhaven... it's emotionally and mentally draining."
READ MORE:
With rental vacancies at such a low, renters are feeling the pinch, and community housing providers are being hit hard too.
Mark Degotardi, CEO of the Community Housing Industry Association NSW told the Register that the scarcity, and skyrocketing rents in regional towns, have made it 'increasingly difficult' for providers to secure homes for their affordable and social housing clients.
He said the situation is, at least in part, a hangover from the pandemic. To top it off, there's the age-old case of supply and demand.
"As a result of the pandemic, people have chosen to leave Sydney... and move to places like the South Coast. So there's been a huge change in the demographics of population," he said.
"...demand for rental housing has increased, and the supply of housing hasn't kept up.
"The rental vacancy across most of the large towns on the south coast is less than one per cent. Effectively zero.
"For people on low to middle incomes, even if they have jobs, it's very difficult to actually find something that's available - let alone affordable."
READ MORE:
Community housing providers operate within the rental market, as well as building some of their own homes.
The NSW Registrar of Community Housing oversees the industry, and has watched the crisis unfold.
At its lowest, the rental vacancy rate in regional NSW was 0.7 per cent in August this year.
Coupled with inflation (now at 7.3 per cent) and rising interest rates, and supply chain backlogs from the pandemic, community housing providers' own building operations are also taking a blow.
NSW Registrar Chris Valacos said more and more people are being forced in to community and social housing in the current climate, and it's only making the situation harder for all involved.
"The demand on the limited supply is also seeing rental prices increase due to the competition, meaning the most vulnerable people in our community are missing out," he said.
"...there is an increase in individuals and families registering for social or affordable housing, adding to the number of people on the Housing Register and extending out wait times for secure housing.
"Further, CHPs are also finding it difficult to lease properties in the private rental market themselves due to the low vacancy rates."
In Nowra, the wait time for social housing is 5-10 years - according to the latest available Department of Communities and Justice figures, from June 2021.
Between the priority and general waiting lists, there were 676 applicants waiting for social housing in Nowra.
Property data from research firm SQM shows the rental vacancy in Nowra is 0.7 per cent, as of October 2022.
READ MORE:
Then there's the issue of funding.
Mr Degotardi said the providers' state government funding to secure affordable and social homes hadn't moved, despite skyrocketing costs. It meant community housing organisations were stretched thin.
"Programs where we [community housing providers] lease on the private market have become increasingly difficult for us, Mr Degotardi said.
"We receive a fixed subsidy from government to do that, and it doesn't change as rentals go up. So the gap between the private market rent and what our tenants are paying has gotten wider and wider in most areas of New South Wales.
"Over the last 12 months rents have increased by at least 10 per cent, in some places it's more than 20 per cent.
"The gap isn't being funded, and what it means effectively is less properties that we can make available to people who are in desperate need."
READ MORE:
For families like Craig and Bianca's, the situation is dire.
They have opened themselves up to community housing outside the Shoalhaven, if it means they can find a family home, and are searching off their own bat.
Of course, the latter is not only highly competitive - lots of families are vying for the few available rentals - but rentals on the market are unaffordable.
They are on borrowed time, and running out of options.
Craig said the final suggestion from local support services, which are advocating on their behalf, is to meet with state ministers.
He's not sure how that could happen. But if it can, he would have one thing to say to the state representatives.
"The catchcry of the government at the moment is that they like lived experience [to inform policy].
"If the housing minister wants lived experience, talk to us. Then make things happen.
"They have the ability to do so... so do something, make a difference."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.