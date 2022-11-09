South Coast Register
Shoalhaven competition to save winner $1000 off their water bill by signing up to eNotices

By Tom McGann
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:45pm
The winner will save $1000 off their water bill. Picture from file.

Shoalhaven Water is offering eligible customers the chance to win $1,000 off their water bill when they switch to electronic billing before the end of 2022.

