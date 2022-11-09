Shoalhaven Water is offering eligible customers the chance to win $1,000 off their water bill when they switch to electronic billing before the end of 2022.
To enter the competition, eligible customers need to register for an eNotices account before Sunday 31, December 2022.
Shoalhaven Water Executive Manager Robert Horner said "switching to eNotices is a fast, convenient and secure way to get your water account via email".
"Moving to electronic billing can not only reduce your environmental footprint but also allows you to easily check and compare new and past accounts," he said.
"For landlords, using eNotices can help you be tax-ready quickly and easily and it can reduce the likelihood of lost paperwork down the track."
An eNotices account allows customers to receive and store water bills in one place via a personalised online portal and Mr Horner said this is a great way for households to go green.
"With many households looking for ways to 'go green' and save on their everyday expenses, now is a great time to make the switch to electronic billing and go into the draw to win," he said.
All customers that currently receive their water account in the post are eligible to enter the competition.
The winner will be announced on Shoalhaven City Council's Facebook page on Tuesday 31, January 2023 and published on the Shoalhaven Water website.
For details on how to enter and to make the switch, visit www.shoalwater.nsw.gov.au
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
