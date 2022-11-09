South Coast Register
Mariners juniors start off season with big win against the Pirates

By Sam Baker
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:15pm
The Shoalhaven Mariners Zooka team after their win on Sunday. Supplied picture

Shoalhaven Mariners Zooka team played their first game of the season against the Pirates and came away with a big win at Fred Finch Park.

