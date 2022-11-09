Shoalhaven Mariners Zooka team played their first game of the season against the Pirates and came away with a big win at Fred Finch Park.
The team made up of boys and girls between the ages of 8-10 years old, took to the field on Sunday as the sun shined down on the young baseballers.
The kids were reportedly stoked to put on their new uniforms with big smiles a plenty.
The young athletes all looked remarkably seasoned for it being their first game of baseball, with a number of outstanding plays making for quite the highlight package.
READ MORE:
Olivia Hobday, Isaac Dunphy and Cale Armstrong all had outstanding hits for the day, a skill that will only further develop throughout the season.
Coaches Brenden Hunphy and Gabe Tate led the way for the little baseballers, leading by example and showing the kids the meaning of baseball and the importance of sportsmanship.
The Zooka team drew a sizeable crowd of spectators on the weekend, creating a supportive environment for the kids to play in.
For those who wish to join the team, positions are still open for this season.
Training is held Tuesday afternoons at Ison Park South Nowra from 4:30 to 5:30pm.
For further information on the team and Shoalhaven Mariners baseball in general, you can call Kerrie Raymond on 0411 500 687.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.