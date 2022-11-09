The triathletes of Jervis Bay have started their season campaign with a bang at last weekend's Husky Triathlon Festival.
The local athletes of the Jervis Bay Triathlon Club were well represented, with two top five finishes overall and a swag of age group medals.
Jervis Bay was keen to get an early head-start in its attempt to win a fourth straight South Coast Interclub Series, with the club fielding a record number of athletes who all performed strongly.
There was unanimous agreement that the highlight of the day was watching local pro, Matt Lewis, battle for the overall win in Saturday's standard distance triathlon.
While he ended up second overall, his performance should give him plenty of confidence for his first Ironman race in Busselton next month.
Lewis finished the 1500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10km swim in under two hours, being one of only two athletes to break the barrier on the day.
Lewis also came on top overall in the 30-34 age group which he participated in.
Huskisson's Haydn Jervis raced home not far behind, taking fifth place overall and a convincing win in his 45-49 age group.
Jackie Lyons did the Jervis Bay women proud, placing 14th overall and second in the 40-44 age group, while Rob Duffy, Paddy O'Sullivan and Rob Richards all made the top 10 in their categories.
Jervis Bay fielded its biggest number of athletes in the Sprint triathlon where it collected another four gold medals and plenty of podium placings.
Bill Stahlhut was the club's fastest competitor finishing the sprint in 1:16:03 to win the 60-64 age group.
Elisha Bell was the fastest of the JB females finishing in 1:19:22 to win the 40-44 age group and place 11th overall in the women.
Age group gold was also won by Sile Crowe and Cathie Secome who was racing for the first time for JB Tri.
Secome was joined by another new club member, Rachel Marsden, who was third in the 45-49 category.
Brett Camm, Annette Sampson, Rod Rose and Mandy Meredith all won silver in their age groups, while Scott Rankin and Tony Lim narrowly missed out on the medals, both finishing fourth.
In the earlier SuperSprint race, Bronwyn Rose also won silver in her age group.
Jervis Bay Triathlon Club president Rob Rose said he's looking forward to the rest of the season after such a promising array of results on the weekend.
"The club is entering an exciting era," he said.
"Our performances over the past few years have been exceptional, even more rewarding is the enjoyment everyone is getting out of training and racing together."
"We have heaps of new people wanting to do their first triathlon or return to racing after many years."
"We love seeing their fitness and skills improve, and their surprise at how rewarding and accessible triathlons have become."
Rose said Jervis Bay is now gearing up for the Callala Triathlon in December where he hopes the club will continue to build on the momentum from last weekend.
"With the local season just starting, it is the ideal time to give the sport a go and attend one of the club's training sessions."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
