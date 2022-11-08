A Worrigee woman has pleaded guilty to six counts of drive vehicle with illicit drug present in blood, three counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and two counts of shoplifting.
According to police documents presented in Nowra Court on November 8, Jessica Bennett, 30, stole a total of $1060 worth of crystals from a Nowra hippie store, stealing from the shop on two separate occasions (June 15, 2022 and June 20, 2022).
The same documents stated that Bennett was also caught driving with drugs in her system six different times and driving with a disqualified licence on three separate occasions.
Solicitor Emma Harrison represented Bennett in court and said the defendant was "sorry" for her actions.
"I am asking your honour, that we have a community correction order for the shoplifting," Ms Harrison said.
The court heard the store which Bennett stole $1060 worth of goods from had "faced hard times", and as a result of the shoplifting, the store owners had to increase prices to make the money back.
"Your actions have had consequences on the shop owner," Magistrate Viney said.
Magistrate Viney said the defendant had little criminal history, however her continued offences were a "concern".
"The amount of times you continue to disobey the road rules, you're putting others at risk," she said.
"You pose a risk to the community and at your age, you should acknowledge and realise.
"The report writer has assessed you as a medium risk of reoffending."
Bennett was fined $650 for each drive vehicle with illicit drug present in blood charge, equalling $3900, and received a 12-month licence disqualification for each charge of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, resulting in a total three years with a disqualified licence.
Bennett was also fined $1060 for the shoplifting charges and given a 12-month supervised community correction order. The money from the fine will be given back to the store Bennett stole from as compensation.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register specialising in court reporting and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
