The Shoalhaven Under 14 (U14s) representative cricket side put forth a dynamic performance in their clash with Illawarra Blue over the weekend and have now booked their ticket to the grand final.
Illawarra kicked off the match by winning the toss and opting to open with the ball in their hands.
It initially appeared it may be a tough match for the Shoalhaven boys, conceding a wicket in the fifth over, but they would eventually find their footing.
Nick Wain came in and was an expert behind the bat hitting four 4s in two overs to get his Shoalhaven side back on top. Wain's run would eventually end, as he went out for 35 off 50 balls.
Illawarra were definitely no slouches with their bowling as they bowled Shoalhaven out for 169 in the 46th over.
With the ball back in Shoalhaven's hands they performed well, determined to leave their mark on this match.
Kent Ellery dismissed one of the openers in the second over which was closely followed by Lachlan Barry getting the other Illawarra opener in the fifth over of the innings.
Illawarra's number three batsman tried his best to get his team going as he rattled off a solid 51, but the fury of the Shoalhaven bowling was too much. ending all out for 122.
Lachlan Barry was an expert with the ball finishing 5/22, aptly backed up by Caleb McClennan 2/3 off 5.2 overs including four maidens to round off a strong performance.
Kent Ellery, Mason Fardell and Jesse Dunn all secured a wicket of their own.
The boys will be looking to bring home the trophy this weekend, which Shoalhaven last brought home in 2021 after going back-to-back.
You can be sure the U14s want to get a new streak started.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW.
