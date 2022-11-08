South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

U14 Shoalhaven Mariners battle Dapto Chief in weekend affair

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated November 8 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The U14 Shoalhaven Mariners squad at their match on the weekend. Supplied picture

The Shoalhaven Mariners young guns travelled to Cringila to battle it out the against the Dapto Chiefs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.