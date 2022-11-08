The Shoalhaven Mariners young guns travelled to Cringila to battle it out the against the Dapto Chiefs.
The U14's Mariners were looking for a win in their second game of the season, as the weather put on it's best performance for a strong match of baseball.
Sadly a win was not on the horizon for the young squad as they lost to the Chiefs who put forth a strong performance.
Chiefs pitcher Jackson Leighton displayed expert precision with his pitching, putting significant pressure on the Mariners batters.
Lochlan Quiney and Cooper Douglas had a strong performance behind the bat for the Mariners which kept it close for Shoalhaven.
There was also some excellent pitching by Lochlan Quiney, Tristan Dom and Tristan Goff, with the latter returning to the game in the last innings after suffering a grizzly hit from a pitch in the first innings.
There were also some great plays at the plate by both catchers, Daniel Bonnie & Michael Rogers, but unfortunately the compounding errors from the Mariners allowed the Chief to come away with the win.
Mariners showed true sportsmanship in defeat with everyone holding their heads high, supporting each other as well encouraging the opposition for excellent plays.
The side will be looking to right the ship in their next match.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
