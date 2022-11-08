Christmas is just around the corner, and Shoalhaven community groups are determined to brighten up the festive season for kids in need.
Care South and The Country Club St Georges Basin put up their very first Christmas Gift Giving Tree on Wednesday (November 8).
Over the coming month, the club will collect toys for children in foster care and Care South's family support programs.
Then they'll be wrapped up ready for the kids on Christmas Day.
For Care South CEO Renee Knight, this first Gift Giving Tree is a way of bringing some Christmas magic to families in the Shoalhaven who have been doing it tough this year.
She hopes to expand the initiative in future years.
"We're hoping to put something under the tree for people who don't quite have the capacity to buy gifts," Ms Knight said.
"This will be a huge positive impact on them, and I can't thank The Country Club enough."
Even on day one, toys were already appearing under the tree, which stands in the club's foyer.
The Country Club president Bob Proudfoot said he knew members would enthusiastically back the initiative.
"We're a community based club, and we take that role very seriously. Whether it be bushfires or floods, getting people back on track after COVID, or cancer fundraisers, we're out there having a go," he said.
"The Christmas Gift Giving Tree is a big part of that. We're doing whatever we can do, and our members will donate plenty because they're wonderful - they're community-based people."
Donations for the Christmas Gift Giving Tree can be dropped off until Friday, December 9.
Gifts can be donated during opening hours at The Country Club St Georges Basin.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
