Kerstin Thompson Architects (KTA) have been awarded the highest honour that can be bestowed in the public architecture category of the National Australian Architecture Awards.
KTA were the recipients of the Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Archiecture, in recognition for their work at Buadanon.
The selection panel noted Bundanon as becoming a "reference for the holy grail of Australian architecture."
"Bundanon is a layered work that has been sensitively handled and respects the original vision for the state" they further added.
Speaking on the win, Kerstin Thompson said she was "thrilled" at the recognition.
"It's amazing for Bundanon to have its vision recognised with this award. The site needed great care and respect for what was here already...with one of the finest buildings in the country, but also a very complex cultural history."
With the recent natural events the region has experienced over the past several years, bushfire resilience and flood mitigation were driving forces in the architectural design of the Art Museum and Bridge.
This is the second time this year that Bundanon has been recognised for their sustainable architecture, taking home the Sulman Prize for Public Architecture in July for the new Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning.
Earlier this year, with the presentation of the Sulman Prize, the jury said "Bundanon creates a new appreciation of the Boyd Estate, its history and setting by purposefully inhabiting this landscape of cultural and physical significance."
"Centred in the historic core of the estate, the two principal components of the project, 'the bridge' and the buried museum respond artfully to the primary necessities of the brief and their varied environmental and landscape demands."
Bundanon CEO Rachel Kent congratulated the team at KTA for their outstanding work and said it's been "extraordinary" to have gotten the recognition the site has this year.
"It is an extraordinary recognition of Bundanon's new Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning, which is now one of the most architecturally awarded public buildings in Australia," she said.
"It is wonderful to see the public enjoying the new Art Museum, Bridge and wider site."
The new Art Museum and Bridge for Creative Learning opened to the public on January 29 this year and has welcomed over 35,000 visitors since.
The museum presents a year-round program of exhibitions of modern, contemporary and First Nations art, as well as new commissions, it also includes a state-of-the-art storage facility that houses and protects Bundanon's extensive $46.5 million collection of some 4,000 items.
It is an exciting time for Bundanon, who will unveil their Season Three program Siteworks: From a deep valley later this month.
The new season will open to the public from November 26 2022 until March 12 2023.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
